SBI Officers’ Assn celebrates 47th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: The 47th Foundation Day of SBI Officers’ Association, Bhubaneswar Circle, was celebrated marking the occasion with social service here on Tuesday. The SBIOA founding members N N Das and P V S Murty were given a warm welcome. The SBI General Manager, Kaushal Kishor Singh, released a book titled “Officers’ Service Condition” which highlights issues such as officers’ rights and duties and the facilities offered.

The SBI Deputy General Manager, development officers, senior officials and employees’ association general secretary were present among others. The Association organised a food distribution programme for the inmates of ‘Ashraya,’ a home for destitute, at Unit 6. Also, 41 Traffic personnel were felicitated for their loyalty, hard work and discipline in performing their duties.

The SBIOA Foundation Day was also celebrated in Sambalpur, Balasore and Berhampur. The Association general secretary, Arun Bisoi, praised the sacrifice, foresight and leadership of the former members of the body.