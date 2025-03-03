SC Allows Ranveer Allahabadia to Continue Podcast with Decency Conditions

The Supreme Court has allowed Ranveer Allahabadia to continue his podcast, The Ranveer Show, but with the condition that he maintain decency in his content. The YouTuber had filed an application requesting the lifting of one part of the order that prohibited him from airing his shows, emphasizing that he has 280 employees and the podcast is his livelihood.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, mentioned that he watched the show out of curiosity. He stated that while it is not vulgar, it could be considered perverse, distinguishing between humor, vulgarity, and perversity. He added that Ranveer should remain silent for a while to maintain decorum.

The Supreme Court acknowledged the concerns raised by the Attorney General and the Solicitor General, suggesting that some form of regulation might be necessary to prevent programs that go against the societal moral standards from being aired. However, the Court also emphasized the importance of not infringing upon the fundamental right to free speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

The Court further asked the Solicitor General to propose measures that would ensure content is within acceptable bounds without violating the right to free speech. These measures would then be put in the public domain for feedback before any legislative or judicial action is taken.