Just In
SC asks all HCs to register suo moto cases to monitor cases against MPs/MLAs
Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Chief Justices of all High Courts across the country to register suo moto cases to monitor expeditious disposal of criminal cases pending against MPs and MLAs.
A bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud said that it will be difficult to issue uniform guidelines for speedy disposal of cases pending against legislators.
The top court said that the special bench to be formed in every High Court will issue continuing directions to curb criminalisation of politics and may seek assistance of Advocate General and other officers of the state government.
The Supreme Court said that the High Court may also call for status reports on the issue from all District and Session Courts under their jurisdiction.
On September 11, the top court had reserved its judgment clarifying that the issue pertaining to the validity of Section 8 of the Representation of Peoples Act which restricts the period of disqualification from contesting elections to six years will be examined separately.