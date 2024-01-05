Live
SC Collegium recommends Justice Ahuja as permanent judge of Bombay HC
The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended the appointment of Justice Abhay Ahuja, an additional judge of the Bombay High Court, as a permanent judge.
On 4 September 2023, the Collegium of the Bombay High Court ha unanimously forwarded the name of Justice Ahuja for appointment as permanent Judge.
On 4 September 2023, the Collegium of the Bombay High Court ha unanimously forwarded the name of Justice Ahuja for appointment as permanent Judge.
The SC Collegium said that it has consulted other judges of the apex court, who are conversant with the affairs of the Bombay High Court in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure.
“The committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice has assessed the judgments of Justice Ahuja. The committee has reported that his judgments are up to the mark,” it noted.
It said that it has scrutinised the materials placed on record, including the opinion of the consultee-judge to assess the merit and suitability of Justice Ahuja for appointment as permanent judge.
"The Chief Ministers and the Governors of the states of Maharashtra and Goa have concurred with the above recommendation," said the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.