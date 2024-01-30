Live
Just In
SC extends stay on Mathura mosquesurvey
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered continuance of the interim stay on the operation of the Allahabad High Court order for a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta posted the plea filed by the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah for further hearing in the first half of April.
"Interim orders wherever granted shall continue. Re-list in first half of April2024," the bench said in its order and directed the parties to complete the pleadings by then. The Apex Court said all petitions pending before it on the issue will be taken up for hearing together in April.
The Apex Court had on January 16 stayed the operation of the December 14, 2023 order of the Allahabad High Court which allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex.