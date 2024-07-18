SC orders interim release of YouTuber detained by TN Police under Goondas Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the interim release of YouTuber and whistleblower 'Savukku' Shankar, who was detained by Tamil Nadu Police on May 4 under the stringent Goondas Act.

A bench, headed by Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, passed the order on a plea filed by Shankar's mother against the order of the Madras High Court denying the urgent listing of her habeas corpus plea.

Questioning the need for preventive detention, the Bench, also comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, ordered the release of Shankar till the plea against detention is decided by the high court.

In her plea, A. Kamala had prayed to the Madras HC to quash the detention order on the grounds of malafide and victimisation, adding that the detention of her son shows the "vengeance unleashed by the police with malicious intentions". She also claimed that Shankar is suffering from serious health issues following his alleged custodial torture.

Kamala said in her petition that her son had exposed various scams involving politicians and bureaucrats, and stood up against the failures of the state government. She also claimed that the Goondas Act has been invoked in this case without following the due procedure of law, or application of mind.

Shankar was arrested on May 4 for making disparaging remarks against the women police personnel in the state.