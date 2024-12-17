SC rules against vocalist Krishna

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday said carnatic vocalist T M Krishna should not be recognised as the recipient of the M S Subbulakshmi award as an interim measure.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti passed the order on a plea filed by Subbulakshmi’s grandson V Srinivasan, who alleged Krishna made scandalous remarks against the late singer.

“The court is mindful of the respect and honour that M S Subbulakshmi com-mands all across music lovers spreading across all spectrums. She is one of the most distinguished singers and although she passed away in December, 2004, her melodious voice continues to bring great joy to her fans,” said the bench.

The top court went on, “As an interim measure, as the award has already been awarded, we deem it apt to say that 4th defendant TM Krishna should not be recognised as a recipient of the MS Subbulakshmi award.”

Before SC, Srinivasan challenged an order of the Madras High Court that set aside an interim injunction restraining the city-based music academy from conferring the award on Krishna. The bench issued notice to Krishna, the mu-sic academy, The Hindu and THG Publishing Private Limited while seeking their replies within four weeks.

The order was passed after additional solicitor general N Venkataraman sub-mitted it was an extraordinary matter as Krishna wrote articles allegedly ma-ligning Subbulakshmi. A suit was filed by Srinivasan, Subbulakshmi’s grand-son, challenging the conferment of the Sankita Kalanidhi M S Subbulakshmi award on Krishna. He alleged since Krishna made “vile, vituperative and scandalous attacks” against his grandmother on social media and maligned her reputation, he should not be given the award.