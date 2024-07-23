  • Menu
SC stays Kanwar Yatra directives on eateries
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday imposed an interim stay on the controversial Kanwar Yatra directives in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand related to eateries, prompting the opposition parties to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restrain BJP chief ministers from taking "unconstitutional" decisions.

The apex court ordered an interim stay on the directives by the two BJP-ruled states asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners, the staff and other details.

