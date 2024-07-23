Live
- Hyderabad: FGG writes to govt on stray menace
- Sri Padarajamutt chief Pontiff visits Tirumala
- HC impleads UGC in PIL to hold LLB, LLM exams before July every year
- RRR shakes hand with Jagan, requests him not to skip House
- Five districts on edge as Godavari flood water rises
- Pushpa Yagam held at Appalayagunta
- Sivanna sails through tough tide against YSRCP
- Godavari flood flows beyond the second warning level at Dowleswaram
- From industrialist to industries minister
- Victory never eluded Vegulla in Mandapet
Just In
SC stays Kanwar Yatra directives on eateries
Highlights
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday imposed an interim stay on the controversial Kanwar Yatra directives in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand related...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday imposed an interim stay on the controversial Kanwar Yatra directives in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand related to eateries, prompting the opposition parties to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restrain BJP chief ministers from taking "unconstitutional" decisions.
The apex court ordered an interim stay on the directives by the two BJP-ruled states asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners, the staff and other details.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS