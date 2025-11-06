  • Menu
SC to examine law which bars surrogacy for second child

SC to examine law which bars surrogacy for second child
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to examine whether a law banning married couples facing secondary infertility from using surrogacy to have a...

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to examine whether a law banning married couples facing secondary infertility from using surrogacy to have a second child amounts to a restriction by the State on the reproductive choices of citizens.

An intending couple having any surviving child biologically or through adoption or through surrogacy earlier cannot avail surrogacy procedures for a second child.

