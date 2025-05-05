SC to hear batch of pleas against Waqf Act today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a batch of pleas challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act's constitutional validity, weeks after the government paused two central aspects of the contentious law in the face of probing questions by the top court.

The Centre assured the apex court on April 17 that it would neither denotify waqf properties, including "waqf by user", nor make any appointments to the Central Waqf Council and boards till May 5.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, made the assurance while informing a bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan that the law, passed by Parliament with "due deliberations", should not be stayed without hearing the government.