Live
- Delhi doctors conduct complex, robotic gallbladder surgery in 45 mins
- AIIMS plans AI-based treatment for patient comfort and improved outcomes
- ‘Modi surname' defamation case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea for staying conviction on Friday
- Qualcomm stock slips amid likely job cuts in slowing smartphone market
- Atal Behari Vajpayee and L K Advani supported full statehood to the Delhi Opposition in Parliament
- 1st T20I: West Indies win toss and opt to bat first; Tilak, Mukesh make debut for India
- IGL pipeline catches fire in Greater Noida
- Delhi High Court urges family court to ensure timely resolution of matrimonial disputes
- Why the government banned importing laptops and computers; Know its impact
- Scattered showers, heavy downpours expected across India: IMD
Just In
Delhi doctors conduct complex, robotic gallbladder surgery in 45 mins
AIIMS plans AI-based treatment for patient comfort and improved outcomes
‘Modi surname' defamation case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea for staying conviction on Friday
Qualcomm stock slips amid likely job cuts in slowing smartphone market
Atal Behari Vajpayee and L K Advani supported full statehood to the Delhi Opposition in Parliament
1st T20I: West Indies win toss and opt to bat first; Tilak, Mukesh make debut for India
Scattered showers, heavy downpours expected across India: IMD
Subdued rainfall activity is likely over Peninsular India during next five days while there will be an increase in rainfall over Bihar after two days under the influence of remnants of low pressure area or cyclonic circulation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday .
New Delhi: Subdued rainfall activity is likely over Peninsular India during next five days while there will be an increase in rainfall over Bihar after two days under the influence of remnants of low-pressure area or cyclonic circulation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.
In the bulletin, the weather agency said that in east Madhya Pradesh, there will be light to moderate rainfall in most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Thursday and Friday, and isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday.
"Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on Saturday. West Madhya Pradesh is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday and heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday," it said.
In Chhattisgarh, there will be light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over north Chhattisgarh on Thursday and heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday. South Uttar Pradesh will experience light to moderate rainfall in most places with isolated heavy rainfall during Thursday to August 6.
The IMD further predicted that in Northwest India, there will be light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during Thursday to August 7, Punjab on Friday and Saturday, and Haryana and east Rajasthan during Thursday and Saturday.
"Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over West Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and over Uttarakhand on August 6," it said.
Northeast India will witness light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days, and over Tripura on Thursday and Friday.
However, west India can expect light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall to continue over Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next two days, and Gujarat on Thursday.
"Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Madhya Maharashtra on Thursday," the IMD predicted.
South India is expected to have subdued rainfall activity over the region during the next five days, with hot and humid weather conditions prevailing over Tamil Nadu on Thursday and Friday.