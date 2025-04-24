Schoolboy strangled by 3 mates

Bhubaneswar: A 15-year-old student of a private residential school was allegedly strangled to death by three of his classmates in Keonjhar, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Jaladhar Mahanta of Tangarpada village in Baria police station area in the district. The incident took place in the hostel of the private institution on Monday night and the victim’s family lodged an FIR with Keonjhar town police station on Tuesday.

Keonjhar Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sudarshan Gangoi said many students from Keonjhar and outside, including the victim, were doing their summer course in the institution.

“On Tuesday, the minor boy’s uncle, Yudhishthira Mahanta, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that there was foul play involved in his nephew’s death. We conducted an investigation and found the involvement of three of his hostel mates in the crime,” he said.

The trio committed the crime following an altercation with the victim. All three accused are juveniles and they were booked in the murder case, the SDPO said. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after post-mortem, he added.