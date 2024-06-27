Scientists, researchers across globe will benefit from Patanjali’s research

Haridwar: Hypothyroidism is becoming a prevalent condition worldwide, leading to severe side effects such as heart disease, infertility and impaired brain development in children.

In the modern medicine system, the primary treatment of this widespread yet alarming ailment is hormonal replacement therapy, requiring patients to remain on medicines for life.

To free people from this condition, Patanjali developed an herbal medicine ‘Thyrogrit’, based on the extensive and ancient science of Ayurveda.

Research has demonstrated its efficacy on hypothyroidism-induced rats. Ayurvedic medicine ‘Thyrogrit’ not only restores the thyroid gland affected by hypothyroidism but also reverses the kidney damage caused by the disease.

Patanjali is proud to announce that this research has been published in the globally renowned peer-reviewed journal, Clinical Phytoscience, providing contemporary scientists and researchers with insights into innovative Ayurvedic medicinal research.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna ji said that

this breakthrough by Patanjali is set to bring new hope to individuals worldwide suffering from thyroid disorders.

All the people associated with Patanjali are dedicated to making the world disease-free and will continue to devote their efforts to this noble cause.