Scindia to inaugurate upgraded Tezu Airport on Sep 24

New Delhi: The Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia along with Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh will inaugurate the newly developed infrastructure of Tezu Airport on Sunday, an official said on Wednesday.

According to officials, Tezu Airport is a domestic airport located in the town of Tezu which operates through a single runway.

“The airport is developed on 212 acres of land, and is capable of handling operations for ATR 72 type of aircraft,” said the official.

The official said that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) undertook the development and upgradation work to operationalise Tezu Airport at the request of the state government.

“The works undertaken for Rs 170 crores includes the extension of the runway (1500m x 30m) and the construction of a new apron for 2 nos. ATR 72 type aircraft, construction of a new terminal building, and a fire station cum ATC Tower,” said the official.

Teju airport was operationalised in 2018 under the RCS UDAN scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The airport is currently connected to Dibrugarh, Imphal and Guwahati through regular scheduled flights by Alliance Air and Flybig Airline.

Tezu is a small town located on the banks of the Lohit River and is the headquarters of Lohit District of Arunachal Pradesh.