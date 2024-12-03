sculptures to be a key attraction at Mahakumbh

Prayagraj : The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has devised comprehensive plans to immerse devotees and tourists visiting the Mahakumbh in the splendor of India’s ancient cultural heritage. One of the initiatives includes installation of 26 carved sculptures of mythological and cultural significance at major intersections across the city.

These statues, which include figures like Arjuna, Garuda, Nandi, Airavat, and even Mother Ganga, will greet domestic and foreign visitors at 26 key intersections of Prayagraj and are expected to become a major attraction during the event.

These iconic sculptures will welcome devotees arriving in the city by any mode of transport. The installation work is progressing swiftly, with 6 intersections already finished and the remaining 20 expected to be completed within a week.

The installation of the statues is in line with CM Yogi’s vision to beautify Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh as well as to enhance visitors’ experience of the event.

At each intersection, a statue representing a mythological or cultural figure will be showcased. For instance, a statue of Arjuna will be placed at the DPS intersection, while Nandi’s statue will stand at the Airport intersection.