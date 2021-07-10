Section 144 implemented in Noida

New Delhi/Noida: Keeping in view the upcoming festivals, Section 144 has been implemented in Gautam Budh Nagar district till August 30 to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shraddha Pandey said that,In view of the big festivals like Sawan, Shivratri, Bakrid, Independence Day, Muharram, Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami in July and August, Section 144 has been imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar district to prevent the spread of infection and disturbance of peace by anti-social elements.