Section 144 Imposed In Hooghly's Rishra And Serampore

A new instance of stone-throwing was reported on Monday night at Rishra Train Station in Hooghly, West Bengal, days after violence marred the festivities of Ram Navami in numerous regions of the nation, including West Bengal. Both local and mail express train services between the Howrah and Bardhaman lines were suspended as a result of the violence by the railway authority.



In order to stop any unpleasant occurrence, a large police presence and fast response team have been positioned in the vicinity. Conflicts broke out on Sunday at the BJP's Shobha yatra in Hooghly, and another incident occurred on Monday. Thereafter, the state administration issued cease-and-desist orders and shut off internet access throughout the district.

Meanwhile, the political brawl has reached its zenith amid ongoing unrest in West Bengal, with the opposition BJP accusing the state's Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of encouraging violence against Hindus on Ram Navami in response to her party's defeat in the Sagardighi by-election. The TMC was singled out by BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani as being the "most dangerously communal" of all the "pseudo-secular" parties.

The statement was delivered after the complaint of stone-pelting from Rishra on Monday in the violent Hooghly region, the BJP launched its onslaught. The railroads were compelled to halt all local and mail express train services going to and from Rishra Railway Station due to the stone-throwing. But, after midnight, when the situation had improved, train service had been restored.