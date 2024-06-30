Live
- Landslides, power outages reported as heavy rain soaks South Korea
- Bengal: Main accused in Chopra beating incident arrested
- N Korea condemns joint military exercise by S Korea, US & Japan
- Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple will be opened soon, Odisha CM reiterates
- Security forces launch operation in higher reaches of J&K's Gulmarg ski resort
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada Successfully Treats Advanced Ductal Carcinoma
- Wildfires in Turkey under control, arrests underway: Minister
- Devastating Storms Trigger Deadly Floods and Landslides Across Switzerland and Northern Italy
- Bangladesh passes 68 billion USD budget for next fiscal year
- Wolvaardt, Luus fightback as South Africa stretch one-off Test to final day against India
Security forces launch operation in higher reaches of J&K's Gulmarg ski resort
Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in higher reaches of J&K’s Gulmarg ski resort on Sunday following reports of armed men in the area, officials said.
Officials said that the security forces started a Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) there after the reports were received.
"The CASO was started after the security forces received reports of two people with rifles moving in the Afarwat area of Gulmarg’s higher reaches. As a precautionary measure, phase two of the Gondola Cable Car that leads to the Afarwat heights has been shut down. Meanwhile, tourists and locals have been advised not to venture into the area till it is declared safe by the security forces," an official said.
