Security forces will be deployed optimally for Lok Sabha polls: J&K DGP
J&K's Director General of Police R.R. Swain said on Sunday that the UT administration is in touch with the Centre over the number of security personnel required for the Lok Sabha elections and assured optimum utilisation of security forces.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a police ‘Darbar’ in Doda district, the DGP said: "There are clear-cut directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls in J&K."
"We have to give a secure atmosphere and level playing field for the candidates and people eager to cast votes. We are in touch with the Centre over the requirement of forces," he said, adding that the police will ensure optimum utilisation of forces to provide a safe and secure environment for peaceful elections.
Asked when terrorism would end in J&K, DGP Swain said: "We can’t give an exact timeline or a fixed date as to when it would be over. We are following a comprehensive policy and a road map which is being followed in spirit."
He said SPOs are an important part of the police family and all possible care would be taken to safeguard their interests.