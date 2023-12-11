Security Measures Intensify Ahead Of Supreme Court's Article 370 Verdict: PDP's Mehbooba Mufti Under House Arrest

Amidst the pending verdict by the Supreme Court on a set of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370, Mehbooba Mufti, the leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), found herself placed under house arrest on Monday, as reported by her party. The PDP conveyed through a tweet that law enforcement had sealed the doors of Mufti's residence in anticipation of the Article 370 decision.



Simultaneously, journalists were barred from gathering near the residences of National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah in Gupkar, Srinagar, according to officials. A contingent of police personnel was stationed at the entry point of Gupkar Road, preventing journalists from approaching the homes of the NC leaders. It is noteworthy that Omar Abdullah has been residing with his father since he relinquished his official residence in October 2020.

While Farooq Abdullah, the Member of Parliament from Srinagar, is currently in Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session, his son remains in the valley. The heightened security measures and restrictions on movement of political leaders and media personnel coincide with the impending Supreme Court decision on Article 370.