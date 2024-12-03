Seminar held on ‘Constitutional Values and Media’

Dhenkanal: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Odisha Regional Branch, emphasised the role of media in safeguarding constitutional values. At a seminar on “Constitutional Values and Media,” a joint statement called for ethical and responsible journalism to protect democratic values in an era of misinformation and technological challenges. The speakers called for defending truth and neutrality in reporting .This apart, they reiterated every citizen must participate in public decision-making.

Speakers addressed the media’s constitutional responsibilities and its role in upholding democracy. Prof S N Mishra, referring to landmark judgments such as Shreya Singhal and Olga Tellis, explained how media supports fundamental rights and participatory governance, linking it to Sustainable Development Goals. There should be healthy media practice and sensationalism should be avoided, he said.

IIMC Regional Director Prof Anand Pradhan said journalism students should place emphasis on constitutional values. Prof R K Satapathy discussed “Multiple Truths” and how media narratives shape public opinion. Prof Chitra Kanungo highlighted the risks of misinformation, deepfake and artificial intelligence and stressed the need for ethical standards in journalism, as championed by the late B G Verghese.

Dr Pratip Kumar Mishra spoke on issues such as paid news, global media dominance and social media’s influence on public discourse. He called for stronger accountability mechanisms to maintain the integrity of journalism amidst commercialisation. The seminar concluded with a question-and-answer session.