Just In
Seminar held on new age trends in marketing for MSMEs
Rayagada: MSME-Development and Facilitation Office, Ministry of MSME, Govt of India, Cuttack organised a national seminar on new age trends in marketing for MSMEs here on Tuesday for the benefit of the MSMEs of Rayagada district. A total of 130 MSMEs participated in the seminar.
Value-based discussions were held on digital marketing tools for MSMEs, Government e Marketplace (GeM) that includes Registration and modern packaging techniques for MSMEs, Intellectual Property right tools, food safety regulations, schemes of National SC/ST Hub and marketing support schemes of Government of India associated with Government of Odisha.
Addressing the gathering, Rayagada Collector Swadha Dev Singh emphasised on creating brands because a buyer before purchasing first observes the packaging. The entrepreneur must be cautious about the brand, she said.
She also spoke on ease of business, single window clearances, subsidies and ample facilities given by the governments for the growth of the industries.