Senior Bengaluru Police Officer Accused in Suicide of Businesswoman S Jeeva

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanakalakshmi in Bengaluru is facing serious accusations linked to the suicide of 33-year-old businesswoman S Jeeva.

Jeeva, who owned a wood shop and was also a lawyer, was found dead at her home on November 22. She left behind an 11-page suicide note that claimed Kanakalakshmi harassed her.

Jeva's sister, S Sangeeta, has filed a complaint holding Kanakalakshmi responsible for her sister's death.

Jeeva had been caught up in a scam involving the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation, which misused money intended for a job program.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was looking into the matter, and Jeeva was asked to come in for questioning in person instead of being allowed to use video conferencing.

On November 14, Jeeva went to the CID office, where she claims she was stripped and interrogated. An officer allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹25 lakh and dismissed the documents she provided.

The harassment reportedly continued in the following days, with Kanakalakshmi said to have embarrassed Jeeva at her shop in front of her workers.

The police have opened a case, and the investigation is ongoing.



