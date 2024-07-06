  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Senior Kashmiri advocate Mian Qayoom sent to 14-day judicial custody

Senior Kashmiri advocate Mian Qayoom sent to 14-day judicial custody
x
Highlights

The special court on Saturday sent senior Kashmiri advocate Mian Qayoom to 14-day judicial custody.

Jammu: The special court on Saturday sent senior Kashmiri advocate Mian Qayoom to 14-day judicial custody.

Mian Qayoom was arrested by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on June 25 in Srinagar during the investigation of the murder of Advocate Babar Qadri who was killed by terrorists in his home in the Hawal area of Srinagar city in September 2020.

Babar Qadri had accused Mian Qayoom of planning a conspiracy to get him killed.

Police had said that a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Saqib Manzoor was involved in Qadri's killing. Manzoor and another militant commander were killed in a gunfight with police in Srinagar in 2022.

On Saturday, Mian Qayoom was produced before the court of special judge, Jatinder Singh Jamwal on the expiry of his second remand.

“The court has sent him to judicial custody till July 20,” officials said.

Courts designated to hear cases of NIA also take up cases of the SIA, a wing of J&K Police which enforces counter-terrorism laws in J&K.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X