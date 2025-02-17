Senior police officials review arrangements

Mahakumbh Nagar: Police Commissioner Prayagraj Tarun Gaba and Divisional Commissioner Prayagraj Vijay Vishwas Pant on Sunday took stock of the traffic and security arrangements from the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC).

Given that the number of devotees touched about one crore on Sunday, the officials reviewed the arrangements in place for the safe and smooth movement of devotees and visitors.

He inspected major routes, intersections and important places, and management of personnel, traffic regulation and other arrangements.