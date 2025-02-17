Live
- CM expresses grief over deaths in Delhi stampede
- Upcoming Smartphones in February 2025: iPhone SE 4, Vivo V50 and More
- Vivo T4x 5G Launching Soon: Flipkart Sale, Expected Features, and More
- PM Modi led 3-member panel to meet today to select new CEC
- Woman lives with 3 corpses for 2 days
- Two coastal villages in Ganjam to get desalinated seawater
- How air pollution and vitamin B12 deficiency are fueling anaemia in women
- Nicole Kidman advocates for female directors, stresses emotional connection in storytelling
- Playing Maharani Yesubai was something I never had on my radar: Rashmika
- Mass cleaning programme held at District Court
Just In
Senior police officials review arrangements
Highlights
Police Commissioner Prayagraj Tarun Gaba and Divisional Commissioner Prayagraj Vijay Vishwas Pant on Sunday took stock of the traffic and security arrangements from the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC).
Mahakumbh Nagar: Police Commissioner Prayagraj Tarun Gaba and Divisional Commissioner Prayagraj Vijay Vishwas Pant on Sunday took stock of the traffic and security arrangements from the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC).
Given that the number of devotees touched about one crore on Sunday, the officials reviewed the arrangements in place for the safe and smooth movement of devotees and visitors.
He inspected major routes, intersections and important places, and management of personnel, traffic regulation and other arrangements.
Next Story