Serve rural areas, tribal people: President Murmu tells young doctors

Gorakhpur: President Droupadi Murmu chaired the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS-Gorakhpur on Monday and urged young doctors to work towards providing good health care in rural and tribal areas that still lack high-quality health services.

She also attended the convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) at Bareilly during the day.

Addressing young doctors at AIIMS-Gorakhpur, the President said doctors play a very important role in the development of society and the country. They not only treat diseases but also lay the foundation of a healthy society.

She underscored the importance of empathy in the medical profession and urged all stakeholders associated with medical education to provide such an ecosystem to future doctors right from the beginning in which they learn about topics such as doctor-patient communication, role of empathy in healing and trust building, along with their skills and adopt them in their work style.

The President also advised doctors to always remember in their career and life that medicine is not just a profession but a service to humanity. She told them to make compassion and honesty a part of their personality.

Highlighting the critical role played by doctors in nation building, she said: “Healthy citizens can become partners in the progress of the nation.”

She urged young doctors to work for those sections of society that need medical services the most.

She said that many rural and tribal areas still lack high-quality health services for underprivileged communities. She expressed confidence that they would think about this and work towards providing good health care to such areas and people.

Speaking at IVRI Bareilly, the President said that today, the concept of 'one health' is gaining importance across the world.

“This concept believes that humans, domestic and wild animals, flora and the wider environment are all interdependent. We should strive for animal welfare,” she said.

The President said that as a premier veterinary institute, IVRI could play an important role in this field, especially in the prevention and control of zoonotic diseases.

President Murmu said that technology, like other fields, has the potential to bring revolutionary changes in veterinary medicine and care too.

“The use of technology can empower veterinary hospitals across the country. Use of technologies like genome editing, embryo transfer technologies, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics can bring revolutionary changes in this field,” she said, appealing to institutes like IVRI to find indigenous and low-cost treatments and nutrition for the animals.

The President advised students of IVRI for choosing the treatment and welfare of innocent and voiceless animals as their career.

She urged students to become entrepreneurs and establish start-ups in various fields of animal science.

President Murmu said that with this endeavour, they will not only be able to employ the needy but will also be able to contribute to the country's economy.