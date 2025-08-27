Seven Chhattisgarh SPS officers elevated to IPS cadre, notification issued

Raipur: In a significant boost to the Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre in Chhattisgarh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a notification appointing seven officers from the Chhattisgarh State Police Service (SPS) to the IPS.

The promotions, based on the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) select list 2024, were approved under the Indian Police Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, and related regulations. The officers have been allocated to the Chhattisgarh cadre and will undergo a one-year probation period, followed by mandatory induction training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

The notification, dated August 27, highlights the government's commitment to strengthening law enforcement through experienced state-level talent. These promotions fill key vacancies in the IPS, which is an elite All India Service responsible for maintaining public order, preventing crime, and leading anti-terrorism and anti-Naxal operations in sensitive regions like Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh, plagued by Maoist insurgency in its Bastar region, relies heavily on such seasoned officers for strategic policing and intelligence gathering.

The promoted officers are: Pankaj Chandra – currently serving as Superintendent of Police in the Cyber Cell, Raipur. Chandra has been instrumental in handling cybercrime investigations, including high-profile cases involving digital fraud. Prior to this, he held the position of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Bilaspur.

Bhawna Pandey – a decorated officer, Pandey serves as Zonal Superintendent of Police, Special Branch, Bhilai. She was awarded a police service medal in 2023 for her contributions to internal security. She is known for leading surprise inspections and investigations into scams, including coal transportation irregularities. She brings expertise in intelligence and field operations.

Vimal Kumar Bais, formerly ASP in Bemetara, was transferred to the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in Raipur in 2021. His background in district policing and intelligence will aid in countering Naxal threats.

Harish Rathore is an experienced SPS officer with a focus on rural law enforcement. Vedvrat Sirmour is known for his roles in community policing initiatives. Rajshree Mishra brings expertise in women's safety and crime prevention programmes, and Shweta Shrivastava Sinha -- the youngest in the list, with a strong record in urban policing.

This move aligns with ongoing police reforms in India, where state service officers are promoted to IPS based on merit, seniority, and UPSC evaluations to address cadre shortages.

Chhattisgarh's IPS strength, currently around 100 officers, will benefit from this infusion of local knowledge amid rising challenges like cyber threats and insurgency. The state government has been notified, and the officers are expected to assume higher responsibilities soon, potentially in anti-Maoist operations, as seen in recent IPS reshuffles.