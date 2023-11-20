Live
- Secunderabad Cantonment BRS candidate calls for success of KCR meeting on November 25
- K’taka senior Cong leader says it is not possible for single man to commit rape, stirs controversy
- Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela asks people to give chance
- BJP leader joins Congress in Mallapur division in presence of Uppal candidate
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav inspects parade grounds for KCR's meeting
- Shadnagar candidate Vishnuvardhan Reddy falls sick while campaigning
- Sardar Patel liberated Telangana from Razakars, Nizams: Amit Shah
- Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to lead economic delegation to Japan and Singapore from Nov 27-Dec 2
- Rising star Aberg secures maiden PGA Tour win; China’s Carl Yuan misses out on Top 125 at RSM Classic
- BRS Mulugu candidate Bade Nagajyoti assures people of serving them
Just In
Seven-feet-long crocodile creates panic in UP's Firozabad, rescued
A seven-feet-long crocodile was rescued by the Wildlife SOS and the forest department after it was found wandering in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district.
Agra: A seven-feet-long crocodile was rescued by the Wildlife SOS and the forest department after it was found wandering in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district.
The crocodile ventured out from a canal and strayed into a field in the Jasrana town.
The sighting of the reptile triggered panic among the residents. Soon after they called the police for help which contacted the forest department.
A team from Wildlife SOS managed to cage the crocodile.
Following a thorough medical examination that revealed the reptile to be in good health, the crocodile was released into its natural habitat.
Ashish Kumar, Range Forest Officer, Jasrana, said: "The success of the rescue mission was achieved through effective collaboration between the skilled team of the NGO and the forest department."
Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said: "This collaborative effort highlights the importance of community involvement and coordination in wildlife conservation."
Officials said the incident underscored the need for proactive measures to mitigate cases of human-crocodile conflicts and foster coexistence.