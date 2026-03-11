Seven mob lynching incidents reported in State

Bhubaneswar: Fifty-four communal riots and seven mob lynching incidents were reported in Odisha between June 2024 and February 2026, as per a written statement by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly on Monday. Replying to a written question of BJD legislator Goutam Buddha Das, the Chief Minister submitted details of the communal riots and mob lynching cases registered in different police stations of the State from June 2024 to February 2026. The BJP government assumed office in the State on June 12, 2024.

As per the Chief Minister’s reply, 54 communal riot incidents were reported in five districts (Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Balasore, Koraput and Khurda) while seven mob lynching incidents were registered in four districts (Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Balasore and Rayagada). The Odisha police arrested 298 people allegedly involved in the riot incidents and 61 others for their alleged involvement in the mob lynching cases during the 20 months.

Twenty-four communal riot incidents were reported in Balasore district, in which 95 persons were arrested during the period, Majhi said. Similarly, the Odisha police registered 16 communal riot cases in Khurda district and arrested 120 people, while 33 persons were arrested and notices were served to individuals concerned involved in eight riot incidents reported in Koraput district, he said. During the period, four riot cases were registered in Malkangiri district and two in Bhadrak district. The police have arrested 26 persons for their alleged involvement in the riot incidents in Malkangiri district, while 24 people were arrested in Bhadrak district against the two riot cases, Majhi said.

He further stated that three mob lynching cases were registered and 48 persons were arrested in Rayagada district, two cases in Dhenkanal (no arrest) and one each in Deogarh (six arrested) and Balasore (seven arrested).

The Chief Minister said steps have been taken to prevent communal riot and mob lynching incidents, and peace committees have been formed in various police stations. Efforts are being made by the local administration to maintain harmony among communities, Majhi said.