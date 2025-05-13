Several Flights to Cities Bordering Pakistan Cancelled on Tuesday

Despite the ceasefire agreement, there are ongoing security concerns along the India-Pakistan border. On Monday night, drones were reportedly seen in border areas, causing fear among residents and prompting domestic airlines to take precautionary measures.

Airlines Suspend Flights to Border Cities

Air India is suspending flight operations on Tuesday, May 13, to the cities of Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot. The airline is monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as needed.

IndiGo has also suspended flights to Srinagar, Leh, Rajkot, Chandigarh, Jammu, and Amritsar. The airline emphasized that passenger safety is the top priority, and although this may disrupt travel plans, the decision was necessary. The airline apologized for the inconvenience.

Background: Easing Tensions Followed by Drone Sighting

Recently, 32 airports were reopened as tensions in the border areas appeared to ease. Airlines had prepared to resume normal operations. However, on Monday night, drone movements were detected in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. In another incident, a surveillance drone was shot down over Jalandhar in Punjab. The military stated that there is no cause for panic and that the situation is under control.

Flight Diversion and Safety Measures

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Amritsar was diverted mid-air due to the situation. Soon after, both IndiGo and Air India announced the suspension of services to affected cities as a safety precaution.