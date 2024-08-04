Severe Pressures Of UPSC Preparation Highlighted By Tragic Suicide Of Aspirant In Delhi

The tragic suicide of a civil services aspirant in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar has highlighted the severe pressures faced by students preparing for one of India's toughest examinations. The student from Maharashtra left a note stating she could not handle the intense stress. This incident occurred just days before three other UPSC aspirants drowned due to basement flooding at their coaching center.

The student's note, now public, reveals her intense mental and emotional strain. She described the relentless pressure of UPSC preparation and criticized the exploitative practices of private hostels and PG accommodations. She expressed despair over her repeated failure to clear the UPSC exams. "I am sorry mummy papa. I am really very fed up... there are just problems & issues only no peace only. I tried every possible way to get rid from this so-called depression, but I can't overcome it (sic)," she wrote.

Her friend Shweta told NDTV that the aspirant had attempted the exam three times but failed each time. "She gave it her all every time, but could not clear the exam. The pressure was growing on her. Even the financial pressure was building as the rent in the area was increasing every few months," Shweta said.

Anjali's final message was a plea for understanding and a critique of the systemic issues affecting UPSC aspirants.

The Delhi Police have confirmed an investigation is underway. "We are looking into the details of the matter and examining the conditions that led to this tragic incident," a spokesperson said.

This death occurs amidst broader concerns over the pressures faced by students in competitive environments and follows the recent deaths of three students in the same area due to basement flooding after heavy rains. Officials have attributed these deaths to the absence of proper drainage systems and safety measures, as well as the illegal use of the basement for commercial purposes.