Live
- 10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
Just In
SFI is an organisation of 'goondas': Kerala Guv
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday termed the Students' Federation of India (SFI) -- the students' wing of the CPI-M -- as an organisation of 'goondas'.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday termed the Students' Federation of India (SFI) -- the students' wing of the CPI-M -- as an organisation of 'goondas'.
Khan, who is in Kozhikode since Saturday and is about to leave for state capital Thiruvananthapuram, lost his cool while speaking to mediapersons.
Just before joining a seminar, in reply to a question on the protests staged by the SFI outside the seminar venue, Khan said, "They are 'goondas' and not students. There are other student organisations too, but the SFI is an organisation of 'goondas'.”
“Did you not see me walking on the streets of Kozhikode before? Was there a single protest then,” asked Khan.
When a reporter asked how could he call the students 'goondas', a peeved Khan replied, “Get lost," as walked into the seminar hall.
About 100 metres ahead of the seminar hall, the police had erected a barricade to prevent the protesting students from getting close to the meeting venue. However, when some students managed to sneak in, they were taken into custody by the police and were taken away.
The SFI and the CPI-M are up in arms against Khan ever since the latter put his foot down, soon after the Supreme Court ruling came about the powers of the Chancellor and he started to exercise them.