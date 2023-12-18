SFI is an organisation of 'goondas': Kerala Guv

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday termed the Students' Federation of India (SFI) -- the students' wing of the CPI-M -- as an organisation of 'goondas'.

Khan, who is in Kozhikode since Saturday and is about to leave for state capital Thiruvananthapuram, lost his cool while speaking to mediapersons.

Just before joining a seminar, in reply to a question on the protests staged by the SFI outside the seminar venue, Khan said, "They are 'goondas' and not students. There are other student organisations too, but the SFI is an organisation of 'goondas'.”

“Did you not see me walking on the streets of Kozhikode before? Was there a single protest then,” asked Khan.

When a reporter asked how could he call the students 'goondas', a peeved Khan replied, “Get lost," as walked into the seminar hall.

About 100 metres ahead of the seminar hall, the police had erected a barricade to prevent the protesting students from getting close to the meeting venue. However, when some students managed to sneak in, they were taken into custody by the police and were taken away.

The SFI and the CPI-M are up in arms against Khan ever since the latter put his foot down, soon after the Supreme Court ruling came about the powers of the Chancellor and he started to exercise them.