Shah, Jaishankar brief Prez Murmu over Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The meeting comes in the wake of terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday in which 26 men, mostly tourists and including a Nepalese citizen, were gunned down in cold blood.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs officials briefed ambassadors of select countries about the Pahalgam attack, sources said. Ambassadors of various countries, including Germany, Japan, Poland, UK and Russia, arrived at the office of the Ministry of External Affairs, located in the South Block where they were briefed about the Pahalgam terror attack.