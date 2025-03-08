Live
- Security arrangements for CM’s visit reviewed
- Three Cheers...! Women break the glass ceiling with unique innovations in TG
- Education key for empowerment of women
- 3-day sports & cultural festival VITOPIA-2025 begins
- Girl students exhorted to scale heights in various fields
- Collector announces development plans for historical Motupalli village
- Golden Jubilee fest of Siddhartha Academy begins
- TGPSC to release Group 1 results on March 10 followed by Group2, 3
- 38 probationary SIs report for training in ASR dist
- Court permits cops to take Posani into custody
Just In
Shah targets TN CM Stalin on language issue
Highlights
Ranipet: Amid the language row in Tamil Nadu involving the ruling DMK and the BJP-led Centre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked Chief...
Ranipet: Amid the language row in Tamil Nadu involving the ruling DMK and the BJP-led Centre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked Chief Minister M K Stalin to impart engineering and medical education in Tamil in the state and also paid rich tributes to the Tamil language.
Targeting the chief minister on the language issue, especially given Stalin's opposition to the 'imposition' of Hindi, Shah said the Narendra Modi government has effected changes and now ensured that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) aspirants could write the exam in their respective regional languages.
Next Story