Shah targets TN CM Stalin on language issue

Ranipet: Amid the language row in Tamil Nadu involving the ruling DMK and the BJP-led Centre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked Chief Minister M K Stalin to impart engineering and medical education in Tamil in the state and also paid rich tributes to the Tamil language.

Targeting the chief minister on the language issue, especially given Stalin's opposition to the 'imposition' of Hindi, Shah said the Narendra Modi government has effected changes and now ensured that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) aspirants could write the exam in their respective regional languages.