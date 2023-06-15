Shaktikanta Das gets 'Governor of the Year' Award

London: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who was chosen for the prestigious Governor of the Year Award 2023 earlier this year, has said that central banks at the core of monetary and financial systems have been called to do “heavy lifting” well beyond their traditional mandate.

Das was conferred the award by 'Central Banking' which definitively covers and analyses issues around the world's central banks and financial regulators following the summer meetings of the organisation in London on Tuesday.

