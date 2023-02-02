Share market crash almost led to the fall of Union govt: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that on the day of the Union Budget on Wednesday, the Union government virtually was on the verge of collapse because of the share market crash.

"The government was on the verge of collapse. Desperate calls were made to some parties to provide funds to that person whose share prices were going down fast," the Chief Minister claimed at a public rally in East Burdwan district on Thursday.

However, she did not name anybody in this connection.

"I know exactly who all were approached for providing funds. But I do not want to take any names since that would make their lives miserable. At least six individuals were called up. Some were asked to pay around Rs 30,000 crore, some Rs 20,000 crore and some Rs 10,000 crore to that individual whose companies' share prices fell. How will such a government, which does not have any planning, continue in the long run," Banerjee asked.

The Chief Minister also termed the income tax relief proposed in the Union Budget 2023-24 as nothing but eye-wash.

"On one hand there were announcements for tax reliefs, and on the other hand the existing concessions on investments made were denied. This is like giving Rs 2 after deducting Rs 2.50," Banerjee said.

Reacting to her comments, BJP's national Vice-President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh said that the popular Budget presented on Thursday has become a nightmare for the Chief Minister due to which she is making such 'imaginary' claims about the collapse of the Union government.

"But she will not be able to fool the people for a long time by making such claims. She is saying such things out of sheer anger and frustration," Ghosh said.