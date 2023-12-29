Live
Just In
Shashi Tharoor Criticizes PM Modi's Temple Inaugurations, Predicts Election Clash Between Hindutva And Public Welfare
- 1. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor takes aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting invitations to inaugurate Hindu temples in Ayodhya and Abu Dhabi.
- 2. Tharoor suggests that the 2024 Lok Sabha Election is shaping up as a contest between Hindutva ideology and broader public welfare, questioning the shift from economic development promises.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being invited to inaugurate a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for February next year. Tharoor, quoting an India Today report on his official social media handle, highlighted the PM's acceptance of the invitation and suggested that the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election was evolving into a contest between Hindutva and popular welfare.
In his post, Tharoor pointed out the PM's plans to inaugurate the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, followed by the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. He indicated that the political landscape for the 2024 elections appeared to be shifting towards a focus on Hindutva, contrasting it with the previous narrative of economic development presented in 2009 and the national security election theme in 2019 after the Pulwama terrorist attack.
Tharoor raised questions about the promises of "achhe din," the commitment to creating 2 crore jobs annually, fostering economic growth for the lower socio-economic segments, and enhancing disposable income for all Indians. He suggested that these issues would be central to the electoral debate, characterizing the upcoming election as a clash between Hindutva ideology and broader public welfare.
The India Today report mentioned representatives from the BAPS organization extending an invitation to the Prime Minister for the temple inauguration on February 14. PM Modi reportedly accepted the invitation during a meeting with BAPS representatives in New Delhi.
Prior to the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi is slated to inaugurate various development projects in the city on December 30, including an airport and a redeveloped railway station. He will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat and six new Vande Bharat trains. Official sources revealed that the airport in Ayodhya would be named "Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham," in homage to the saint who authored the epic "Ramayana," with Valmiki enjoying significant popularity, particularly among the Dalit community.