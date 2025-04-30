Shaurya Chakra awardee J&K cop's mom to be deported to Pak

Jammu: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday have set the ball rolling for the deportation of 60 Pakistanis, one of them the mother of Shaurya Chakra awardee who was killed in a terror attack, officials said.

They were all collected from various districts and taken in buses to Punjab, where they will be handed over to the Pakistani authorities at the Wagah border, they said.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack last week, the Centre announced a slew of measures, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, downgrading diplomatic relations with Islamabad, and ordering all Pakistanis on short-term visas to leave India by April 27 or face action.

The 60 deportees comprise wives and children of ex-terrorist, who returned to the valley under the 2010 rehabilitation policy for former terrorists.

Of them, 36 had been living in Srinagar, nine each in Baramulla and Kupwara, four in Budgam, and two in Shopian district, officials said.

Shameema Akhtar, the mother of constable Mudasir Ahmad Shaikh, who died in May 2022 while fighting terrorists, is one of the deportees.

Mudasir was part of the team of undercover operatives of the Jammu and Kashmir police, which intercepted a group of foreign terrorists.