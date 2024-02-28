Sheikh Shahjahan is in safe custody of 'Mamata Police': Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: A war of words broke out in West Bengal on Wednesday after the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, accused the police of conspiring to shield absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5.

Describing Shahjahan as the “Scoun**** of Sandeshkhali", Adhikari said that the absconding Trinamool leader is in the safe custody of 'Mamata Police' since last midnight.

“He (Shahjahan) was taken away from the Bermajur-II gram panchayat area after he managed to strike a deal with the police through influential mediators that he would be taken care of well while in custody,” Adhikari claimed.

Adhikari also said that Shahjahan will be given five-star treatment during his time behind the bars, where he will have access to a mobile phone through which he will be able to keep in touch with his supporters.

The leader of opposition also claimed that a even bed will be kept ready for Shahjahan at the Woodburn Ward in the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital, usually meant for V.V.I.P. patients, in case the absconding Trinamool leader chooses to 'spend' some time there.

Reacting to the allegations, Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that since Adhikari knows everything, he should specify the exact place where Shahjahan is being sheltered now.

Ghosh also accused Adhikari of roping in Shahjahan into the Trinamool Congress from the CPI(M).

“He (Shahjahan) was with the CPI(M), and it was Adhikari who roped him into Trinamool. There is a picture of the two together. In reality, both enjoy a very close relationship,” Ghosh said.