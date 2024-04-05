Live
Just In
Shimla: Ready to contest all Himachal Pradesh LS seats if Congress scared says Aam Aadmi Party
Shimla : The Aam Aadmi Party would support the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh but would go solo in the assembly by-polls on six seats, AAP leaders said on Thursday.
However, AAP leader Anuj Nathuram Chauhan told reporters, “We are willing to contest all the four Lok Sabha seats in the state if the Congress leaders are feeling hesitant to fight and would talk to the party high command in this regard.”
He was referring to the comment of the state Congress chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, who had earlier refused to contest but mellowed down after the BJP announced actor Kangana Ranaut as its candidate from the Mandi parliamentary seat and said that she would follow the directions of the party’s central leaders.
Chauhan, who unsuccessfully contested the last assembly polls from the Shallai seat in the Sirmaur district, said that the party has “known faces” to contest from all the ten seats (four Lok Sabha and six assembly seats).
As a part of the INDIA block, we will support the Congress but in case the Congress leaders have any reservation, AAP will be willing to field its candidates, Chauhan said. Unemployment, health, education, roads and “unfulfilled promises” of the NDA would be the main poll planks of the party and the workers would be mobilised to campaign for the party’s candidates, he said and added that the party would unfold its poll strategy in the next ten days.