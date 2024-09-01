Shinde, Fadnavis rap MVA for playing politics on fall of Chhatrapati Shivaji statue

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of trying to spread unrest and create riots in Maharashtra.



Reacting to the MVA’s protest against the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at Malvan in Sindhudurg district, Shinde claimed that the opposition wants Maharashtra to be in turmoil as they are unable to digest the success of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana which has become a superhit since its launch.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the MVA’s agitation held on Sunday was completely political.

“MVA or Congress never honoured Chhatrapati Shivaji. Remember the speeches made by Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi from Red Fort. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's name was not even mentioned in any speech. Pandit Nehru insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji in his book ‘Discovery of India’. Will Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Congress party apologise for this?” he asked.

Fadnavis further said, “When Kamal Nath was Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji was removed by bulldozers. Will Congress apologise for this? A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji was broken in Karnataka. Will Congress apologise for that? After Independence, the Congress taught that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj looted Surat. Chhatrapati Shivaji did not loot Surat. On the contrary, the people of Surat have installed a statue of Chhatrapati there. Will Congress apologise for this?”

He alleged that Congress continuously insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji saying that “Congress should apologise to the country and those who are Chhatrapati Shivaji’s lovers all over the world.”

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule pointed out that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj a robber and Kamal Nath broke the statue of Shivaji Maharaj with JCB. “Will Nana Patole (Maharashtra Congress chief) give the answer?” he asked.

Bawankule said even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised, some short-sighted leaders are playing politics and trying to spread chaos in the state in the run-up to the Assembly election.