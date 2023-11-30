Shiv Sena Youth Wing Objects To UGC's Call For Student Participation In Dattaji Didolkar's Birth Centenary Celebrations

"The youth wing of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has raised objections to a letter from the University Grants Commission (UGC) concerning the celebration of the birth centenary of Dattaji Didolkar, a founding member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and a leader in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).



The UGC's letter, dated November 21, called for educational institutions to involve students in the centenary celebrations of Dattaji Didolkar.

While acknowledging Dattaji Didolkar's work as an inspiration for the country's youth, the UGC instructed institutions in Maharashtra to include more students in the planned birth centenary programs honoring his contributions to the social and education sectors.

However, Pradip Sawant, a member of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's youth wing, expressed opposition to the letter. Sawant stated that although they support honoring Didolkar, they believe such celebrations should be financed by political parties or the RSS rather than educational institutions.

Sawant emphasized their strong objection to colleges and universities spending money on this event, urging alternative funding sources.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had previously approached Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on August 5, highlighting the year-long celebration planned from August 7, 2023, to August 7, 2024, to commemorate Didolkar's contributions to society and education.

In response, Professor Manish Joshi from the UGC urged the active participation of students in these events, communicating this to Vice-Chancellors and college principals across Maharashtra.

The Yuva Sena (UBT) has additionally called for the withdrawal of the UGC letter sent to the institutes."