Shivaraj Chauhan meets vice President Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan met Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday. The Vice President's Office said here that Chauhan met Naidu at the Vice President's residence. Sources have called this meeting a courtesy call.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also met the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. He urged Minister Tomar to get GI tag for Basmati rice of Madhya Pradesh. Also discussed the political condition of the party.

Significantly, CM Chauhan has gone to Delhi after Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, he met Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Chauhan informed that in the last financial year 73.70 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was procured in the state out of which 67.25 lakh metric tonnes were accepted by the central government in the central pool. Chief Minister Chouhan urged that the remaining 6.45 lakh metric tonnes of wheat should also be included in the central pool soon, so that farmers can be paid for it.

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan assured the Chief Minister that the remaining 6.45 lakh metric tonnes of the last year's procured wheat will be included in the Central Pool soon.