Shiva’s Brazilian connection at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: Several foreign devotees have reached Maha Kumbh Nagar to take a holy bath in Triveni Sangam on the last bathing festival of Maha Kumbh, Maha Shivratri. A group of devotees of Lord Shiva from Brazil is also waiting for the bathing festival of Maha Shivratri.

A group of more than two dozen Brazilian youth has reached India to take a holy bath in Triveni on Maha Shivratri, the last bathing festival of Maha Kumbh. Group coordinator Henrique says that all these youth are connected with the devotion to Lord Shiva. Most of the devotees are from Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo city, where there are Shiva temples. Being inspired by Lord Shiva, they have chosen the Maha Shivratri festival where the special occasion of Maha Kumbh has come after 12 years. The Brazilian devotees with decoration of Lord Shiva's symbols on their bodies and with the joy of devotion to 'Bhole Baba' in the minds, said, "Religious tourism is considered a big craze among the youth of Brazil." Further, some similarities between Indian and Afro-Brazilian traditions have drawn them to Maha Kumbh. Pao Felipe, a member of the Brazilian group, says that most of the youth in the group are followers of Lord Shiva.

Various symbols of Lord Shiva are being made into tattoos on everyone's bodies. The moon-shaped earrings in the shape of a trident and the symbols of Lord Shiva, Damru and Mahakal all over their bodies give them a distinct identity. Isabella, a female member of the group, says that its youth are influenced by the culture of the Kayapo community in Brazil, which has a tradition of tattooing symbols on the body. This group of Brazilian youth has been coming to Vishwanath's city Kashi every year on Maha Shivratri. But this time, these people have come to Prayagraj due to the discussion in every corner of the world about the organisation of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The coordinator of the group, Henrique, says that everyone is overwhelmed by the divine experience of Maha Kumbh, so they decided to take a bath on Maha Shivratri in the holy stream of Triveni of Maha Kumbh.