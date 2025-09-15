Shivraj Singh Chouhan recalls heartfelt encounter between PM Modi, senior party leader in Bhopal

Ahead of Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday shared an emotional anecdote highlighting the Prime Minister's deep respect for party workers.

Taking to social media platform X, Chouhan shared his 'My Modi Story' with a video message, recalling the time when PM Modi, then BJP’s General Secretary, toured Madhya Pradesh extensively, meeting countless workers across the state.

“Modi ji used to travel across Madhya Pradesh tirelessly, connecting with workers at every level. What always stood out was his remarkable memory and unwavering respect for every individual who contributed to the party,” Union Minister Chouhan said.

He also recalled one incident involving former minister Laxmi Narayan Gupta.

“Modi ji once enquired about Laxmi Narayan ji. Later, during a visit to Bhopal for a programme, I suggested he meet him. Without hesitation, Modi ji agreed.”

What followed, Chouhan said, left everyone deeply moved.

“We invited Laxmi Narayan ji to the venue. We thought Modi ji would simply greet him. But the moment he arrived, Modi ji bowed down and touched his feet. It was a profoundly emotional moment.”

Chouhan added that despite being the Prime Minister of India and having a packed schedule, PM Modi took the time to engage meaningfully with Gupta.

“Modi ji spoke to him warmly, even raising his voice so Laxmi Narayan ji — who had difficulty hearing — could understand him clearly. Only after this heartfelt conversation did he proceed to the main stage.”

The meeting, Chouhan shared, turned out to be a final farewell.

“Just a few days later, Laxmi Narayan ji passed away. It felt as though he was holding on just to meet Modi ji one last time. That moment left a lasting impression on me," he said.

Prime Minister Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. He was the third of six children born to Damodardas Modi and Hiraben Modi.

The BJP celebrates his birthday as Sewa Diwas (Day of Service), marked by a series of welfare activities including blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and health check-up initiatives.