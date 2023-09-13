Live
- 'People make fun of me as I’m not fluent in English’, says Archana Gautam
- 1st case of white dot syndrome post Covid vax & subsequent infection: Study
- Mizoram resident apprehended at Delhi Airport for illegally travelling to China
- Supreme Court has dismissed Manoj Tiwari's petition regarding the use of green firecrackers
- PL Stock Report: Sunteck Realty (SRIN IN) - Company Initiation - Building foundations in MMR - BUY
- Chandrayaan-3 mission: Fostering passion for space among youth
- iPhone 12 meets radiation exposure limits: Apple on French watchdog warning
- Tesla aims to source automobile parts worth up to $1.9 billion from India this year, says Piyush Goyal
- Youth Ashes star Harry Dixon signs with Melbourne Renegades
- X Corp bans record over 12 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in August
Just In
Shivraj to unveil 108-feet tall statue of 'Adi Shankaracharya' in MP on September 18
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will unveil a 108-feet-tall statue of 'Adi Shankaracharya' in Omkareshwar on September 18.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will unveil a 108-feet-tall statue of 'Adi Shankaracharya' in Omkareshwar on September 18.
Chief Minister Chouhan on Tuesday evening reviewed the work for the statue named "Eaktmta Ki Pratima" (Statue of Oneness).
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet had approved over Rs 2,141 crore for the construction of the Statue of Oneness project.
The towering structure is dedicated to the 8th century philosopher, an influential and revered figure in Hinduism 'Adi Shankaracharya'
Omkareshwar, located about 80km from Indore on the Narmada river banks, is a global centre of the Advaita Vedanta philosophy promoted by Adi Shankaracharya.
The construction of the statue on the Mandhata mountain in the temple town is part of the first phase of the development project, an official release said.
The multi-metal statue depicts Adi Shankaracharya as a 12-year-old boy. The video of the under-developed project was released by the state government on Wednesday.
According to religious beliefs, Adi Shankaracharya left Omkareshwar at the age of 12 and travelled across the country spreading the Advaita Vedanta philosophy and explaining its tenets to people.
He is believed to have reached Omkareshwar after becoming a 'sanyasi' (monk) at a very young age, where he met his guru Govind Bhagwadpad and stayed in the religious city for four years and attained education.
The state government informed that along with the establishment of a museum named "Advaita Lok" in Omkareshwar and an international Vedanta institute, an "Advaita Forest" is also being developed across 36 hectares in the town.
"All required works have been completed near the statue site. Priority has also been given to complete the work expeditiously for the establishment of a special museum focused on unity and the Advaita Vedanta Institute," the government said.
The statue is being unveiled just months ahead of the year-end assembly elections in the state.