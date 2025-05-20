Live
Shocking Gold Price Drop Today! Find Out How Much You Can Save in the Telugu States
Gold prices fell by Rs. 4,500–4,900 per 100 grams today across India.
For a long time, gold prices in the country have been a shock to common middle-class families. Sometimes, even when international conditions remain stable, gold rates fluctuate unexpectedly.
The good news for people in the two Telugu states shopping for weddings is that gold prices have dropped significantly today. It is important to take note of the reduced prices before making purchases.
22-Carat Gold Prices:
The price of 22-carat gold has dropped by Rs. 4,500 per 100 grams compared to yesterday. Today's price per gram in various cities is as follows:
Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kerala, Vadodara, Nashik – Rs. 8,710
Delhi, Lucknow, Mangalore, Bellary, Noida – Rs. 8,725
Jaipur – Rs. 8,715
Ayodhya – Rs. 8,713
Gurugram – Rs. 8,710
24-Carat Gold Prices:
Similarly, 24-carat gold has seen a drop of Rs. 4,900 per 100 grams. Today's price per gram in major cities is:
Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kerala, Mangalore, Bellary – Rs. 9,502
Delhi, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Gurugram, Noida – Rs. 9,517
Vadodara – Rs. 9,507
Jaipur – Rs. 9,517
Nashik – Rs. 9,505
Prices in Telugu States:
In the major cities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — including Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Vijayawada, Nellore, Tirupati, and Kakinada — today's gold prices are:
22-carat gold – Rs. 8,710 per gram
24-carat gold – Rs. 9,502 per gram
Silver Price:
The price of silver per kg in both Telugu states stands at Rs. 1,08,000 today.