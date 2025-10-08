Shri V. Somanna Reviews Amritsar Railway Station Redevelopment | Railways & Jal Shakti

Northern Railway Press Release, New Delhi, 08.10.2025

Shri V. Somanna Hon'ble Minister of State for Railways & Jal Shakti Reviews Redevelopment work of Amritsar Railway Station

Amritsar Railway Station is being redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Shri V. Somanna, the Hon'ble Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, today conducted a comprehensive inspection and review of the ongoing redevelopment work at Amritsar Railway Station which is being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

Chief Project Manager/Construction briefed the Hon’ble Minister on the significant progress in transforming Amritsar Railway Station, a city that serves as the gateway to the revered Golden Temple Sri Harmandir Sahib, and witnesses around 1 lakh visitors daily, reflecting its rich cultural and spiritual heritage."

During his visit, Shri Somanna emphasized the Central Government's commitment to providing an unparalleled travel experience for the millions of pilgrims and tourists visiting Amritsar. He stated that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Amritsar Railway Station is transforming into a modern hub that reflect the city’s rich heritage with world class facilities

Hon'ble Minister was presented with the following detailed Scope of Work for the project, which outlines a massive expansion and modernization plan:

• Connectivity and Accessibility: Provision of 15 Escalators and 14 Lifts across buildings and FOBs to ensure seamless movement for all passengers.

• Divyangjan-Friendly Environment with access ramps, lifts, and tactile flooring to assist visually impaired passengers, along with suitable toilets.

• Enhanced Circulation and Parking: Provision of a spacious parking area with improved circulation towards the main entry, and development of a new second entry with dedicated parking and circulation areas.

• Pick-up and Drop-off: A dedicated circulating area with separate Drop Off and Pick Up lanes to ensure smooth traffic flow and passenger convenience.

Shri Somanna directed the railway officials to maintain a relentless pace of work while adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety and to ensure that the ongoing construction causes minimal disruption to the daily operations and passenger movement. The 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' announced by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, focuses on enhancing passenger’s experience, improving accessibility and to transform Indian Railways into a world-class travel infrastructure.