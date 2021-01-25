Gairsain: The 1999 blockbuster movie Oke Okkadu, directed by Shankar and starring Arjun and Raghuvaran, had the story of a common man who gets an unexpected opportunity to become a state Chief Minister for a day and his life changing after that.

Now Oke Okkadu scenario has turned real, as Shristi Goswami, a Haridwar-based 19-year-old girl became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for one day. She attended an official meeting in Gairsain on Sunday and reviewed various schemes run by the state government.

Marking the occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted, "Heartfelt wishes to all the daughters for their bright future on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. Shristi becomes one-day CM of Uttarakhand!