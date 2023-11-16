Live
- Daily Forex Rates (16-11-2023)
- PL Technical Research: Buy RELIANCE INDS - Medium Term Tech Pick
- 'Ram bhakti, desh bhakti' no different: Pejawar seer
- 41% decline in deal values in Indian market in October: Report
- CBI court sends former Bank of India manager to 5 years in jail in bank fraud case
- ONGC, Oil India Ltd to benefit as Govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil
- Chhath Puja 2023: Why Mango Wood is Used for Cooking Mahaprasad on Kharna Day
- CM Vijayan urges investors to partner in Kerala's transformation
- Ways in which diabetes affects renal health
- Cybercriminals wiped out logs in 82% of attacks with missing telemetry: Report
Just In
SIA attaches property of JeM overground worker in J&K's Pulwama
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached the apple orchard of a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror outfit's overground worker in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, an SIA official said.
Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached the apple orchard of a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror outfit's overground worker in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, an SIA official said.
The SIA said that an apple orchard property measuring seven kanals and seven marlas of land in Arigam Chirath village belonging to one Ghulam Nabi Wani, the father of the accused Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, has been attached by the SIA.
"The property has been attached under Section 25 of the UA(P)A through an order dated November 13, 2023, by the competent authority."
Equipped with the Prevention Of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, authorities have been attaching the properties of terrorists and their supporters in Jammu and Kashmir.