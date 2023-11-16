SIA attaches property of JeM overground worker in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached the apple orchard of a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror outfit's overground worker in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, an SIA official said.

The SIA said that an apple orchard property measuring seven kanals and seven marlas of land in Arigam Chirath village belonging to one Ghulam Nabi Wani, the father of the accused Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, has been attached by the SIA.

"The property has been attached under Section 25 of the UA(P)A through an order dated November 13, 2023, by the competent authority."

Equipped with the Prevention Of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, authorities have been attaching the properties of terrorists and their supporters in Jammu and Kashmir.